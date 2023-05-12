Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

