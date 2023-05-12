Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

NVS opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

