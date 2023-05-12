Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $58.65 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.