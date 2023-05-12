Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

