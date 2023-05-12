Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

