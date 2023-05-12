Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $607,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

