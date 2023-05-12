PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Head to Head Review

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 17.71 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -13.40 Sensus Healthcare $37.61 million 1.28 $24.24 million $0.37 7.70

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99% Sensus Healthcare 16.73% 13.46% 11.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 58.86%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 332.75%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.