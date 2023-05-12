Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Progyny Trading Down 2.8 %

PGNY stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,233 shares of company stock worth $7,870,233. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

