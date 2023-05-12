ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRQR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 1,589.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

