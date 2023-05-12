Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 474 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.