Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,953 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 191.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE NTR opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

