Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

