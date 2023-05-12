Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $87.89 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.