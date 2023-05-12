Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 20,300 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,953.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $31.70 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

