Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 23,495 Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.19% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 312,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 447,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $21.36 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

