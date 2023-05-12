Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $585,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $229.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

