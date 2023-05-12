Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $664,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 190,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 16,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

PANW stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,688.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

