Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

QUAL opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

