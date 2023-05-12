Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,522 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

COF stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

