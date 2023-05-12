Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,529 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,271,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,622 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 716,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

