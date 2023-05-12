Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 191,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,830,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
