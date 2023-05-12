Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.