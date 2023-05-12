Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

MDY stock opened at $444.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

