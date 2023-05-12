Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of IVT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

