Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,711 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

