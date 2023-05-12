Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,316 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IEP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.28%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

