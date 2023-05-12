Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.