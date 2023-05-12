Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

