Prudential PLC Acquires 16,683 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

PSX stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

