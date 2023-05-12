Prudential PLC Acquires 31,571 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

