Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

