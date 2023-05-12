Prudential PLC Buys 10,339 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $367.96 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.81. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.