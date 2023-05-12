Prudential PLC Buys 16,694 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

