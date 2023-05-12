Prudential PLC Buys 5,529 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $927,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.53.

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.05 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $229.48 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

