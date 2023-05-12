Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

