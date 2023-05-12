Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of Futu worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 96,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $9,010,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

