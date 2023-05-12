Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,570 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.