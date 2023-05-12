Prudential PLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1,065.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in LPL Financial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LPL Financial by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.83 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

