Prudential PLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,333 shares of company stock valued at $51,347,855. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $139.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

