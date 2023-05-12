Prudential PLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,058.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,754.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,599.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

