Prudential PLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 381.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,857,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

