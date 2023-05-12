Prudential PLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

NYSE CF opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

