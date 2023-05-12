Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $303.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.46. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

