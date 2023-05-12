Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,626 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

