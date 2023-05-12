Prudential PLC Purchases 5,920 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $435.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

