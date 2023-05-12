Prudential PLC Purchases 8,403 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $195.69 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $209.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

