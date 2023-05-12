Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

