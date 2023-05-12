Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $745.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

