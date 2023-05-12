Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

K opened at $70.70 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

