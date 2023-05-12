Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Public Storage stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.87. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

